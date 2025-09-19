Barnstormers Name Bill Serna as Special Teams Coordinator

Published on September 19, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have named Bill Serna as Special Teams Coordinator for the 2026 season, General Manager Juli Pettit and Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Serna joins the Barnstormers with over 30 years of experience in the industry, bringing a wealth of indoor football knowledge. Throughout his tenure, Serna has appeared on coaching staffs for organizations such as the Allen Wranglers, Texas Revolution, Wichita Falsl Knighthawks, Carolina Cobras, Spokane Shock, Frisco Fighters, and most recently the Tulsa Oilers.

Serna has played a pivotal role to championship teams across multiple leagues, with a focus on developing talent and guiding athletes into successful professional careers. A respected business professional, he has helped numerous football players secure employment opportunities after their playing days.

Coach Serna is looking forward to being part of the Iowa Barnstormers legacy and bringing a winning culture to Des Moines.

"The tradition is not just what's on the field, but every person that sits in those seats and cheers for Barnstormers football," said Serna. "My main priority for special teams is to have a group of men that set the standard for our offense and defense. I want special teams to be the reason we set the tone and bet he difference maker in football games."

Coach Serna joins the Iowa Barnstormers coaching room with Head Coach Andre Coles effective immediately.

"Bill Serna is my choice for Special Teams Coordinator because he has proven that he can coach those units at a high level," said Head Coach Coles. "I've witnessed it in Frisco and last year in Tulsa."

As the Iowa Barnstormers continue to finalize the coaching staff, they also begin to build the team's roster for the 2026 season. Additional announcements will continue over the next few weeks.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 19, 2025

Barnstormers Name Bill Serna as Special Teams Coordinator - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.