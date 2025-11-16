Barnstormers Add Another to D-Line

Published on November 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Zack Ninekirk to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Ninekirk (6-3, 260, Pacific University) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Ninekirk began his collegiate career at Pacific University where he was a three time Scout Team Player of the Week before transferring to California Lutheran University for his final two seasons of play.

"Zack is a multi-positional defensive lineman," said Head Coach Coles. "He can pass rush from the nose position or on the edge. We loved his versatility on tape and look forward to seeing him compete for a spot in camp."

Ninekirk will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

