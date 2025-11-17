Barnstormers Add to DB Corps

Published on November 17, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Ahman Ross to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Ross (5-11, 205, Florida Atlantic) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Ross spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic University where he appeared in 45 games with the Owls tallying 133 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. Ross entered the transfer portal for his final season of college ball, landing at Albany State.

Ross gained indoor experience in 2024 as a member of the Jacksonville Sharks.

"Ahman is a physical safety who can play at the line of scrimmage or deeper in the secondary," said Head Coach Coles. "We look forward to him bringing his IFL experience to Iowa."

Ross will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

