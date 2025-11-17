Pirates Begin New Era in Orlando

The Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced that the Massachusetts Pirates organization has officially relocated to Orlando, Florida, where it will compete as the Orlando Pirates beginning with the 2026 season. The franchise will host home games at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, marking an exciting new era for one of the league's most successful and respected organizations.

The move, formally announced by the Pirates earlier today, reflects a strategic decision to align the team with one of the nation's most vibrant and fast-growing sports markets. With a commitment to community engagement, local partnerships, and an exciting game-day atmosphere, the Orlando Pirates will bring IFL football to Central Florida fans for the first time.

"This relocation represents both growth and opportunity - for the Pirates organization, for the Indoor Football League, and for the passionate sports community of Orlando," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. " "The Yatim family has invested heavily in building a strong, recognizable brand with the Pirates. We're excited to see them move into a market that truly reflects their vision and energy."

Founded in 2017 by Jawad Yatim, the Pirates quickly established themselves as one of indoor football's premier programs. The franchise captured the 2021 IFL National Championship, appeared in multiple conference title games, and consistently maintained one of the league's most competitive rosters and fan experiences. The team's move to Florida builds on that success while opening doors to new fans, partners, and opportunities for growth.

The Orlando Pirates will continue to be led by Jawad Yatim (Founder, CEO & General Manager) and Hassan Yatim (Co-Owner), with veteran coach Rob Keefe named as head coach. Keefe, a familiar name in Orlando football history, previously guided the Orlando Predators to three consecutive playoff appearances and two division titles from 2014 to 2016.

"The IFL is built on forward momentum, and this move embodies that spirit," Tryon added. "We look forward to seeing the Pirates compete in front of an energized Orlando crowd as the league continues to expand its national footprint."

The Pirates' relocation to Orlando continues the IFL's ongoing commitment to thoughtful growth and stability. The league currently features 14 member franchises spanning coast to coast, with additional expansion and announcements expected in the coming months.

