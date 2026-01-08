Barnstormers Ink Veteran Linebacker

Published on January 8, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed veteran linebacker Cecil Cherry to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Cherry (6-1, 240, South Florida) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Cherry began his career at Grambling State where he appeared in six games for the Tigers collecting 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception. He then went on to spend one season at Coahoma Community College where he tallied 104 total tackles and eight tackles for loss and racked up numerous honors including MACJC All-State North First Team Defense, MACJC Defensive MVP, MACJC Linebacker of the Year, NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, and NJCAA Region 24 Defensive Team. He moved on to the University of South Florida where he continued to be a standout player helping the Bulls to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Birmingham Bowl. For his graduate season, Cherry joined the University of Tennessee Martin for a final year of play. He appeared in 12 games with the Skyhawks, recording 83 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four sacks earning numerous Player of the Week awards.

Following his NFL bloodline, Cherry pursued professional football after his collegiate career had concluded. In 2021, he joined the Sea Lions of The Spring League, becoming one of the top prospects in the league. From there, he joined the Fan Controlled Football League (FCF) as a member of the Glacier Boyz, earning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. In 2023, Cherry joined the Arizona Rattlers of the IFL.

"Cecil is a veteran IFL linebacker who is excited to get back into the game and make his mark," said Head Coach Coles. "He's physical and understands the game. We're excited to work with him in 2026."

Cherry will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

