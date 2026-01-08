Pirates Name Lora Costantini to Lead Orlando Sirens Dance Team

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have named Lora Costantini as President of Operations for their new professional dance team, the Orlando Sirens. Costantini has experience dancing for several sports organizations, including being an Orlando Predators dancer herself, and is the owner of her own entertainment company and dance academy.

This will not be her first time working in professional football. From 2018 through 2025, Costantini was the Dance Director for the Orlando Predators, who were named the top dance team in the National Arena League, an amazing six times.

Coach Lora expressed her excitement to get back on the field with the Sirens, stating, "Being back feels surreal, like coming home with new energy, but this time alongside the Orlando Pirates! There's a deeper sense of purpose now: the pride, the pressure, the legacy. Every move carries the rhythm of the team, the fans, and the awards. It's more than returning to lead; it's stepping into the moment I was always growing toward."

As a dancer, Costantini has also performed for other organizations, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, the Orlando Magic, and the Orlando Solar Bears. She had also entertained internationally in war-torn Afghanistan for the United States Armed Forces.

Costantini is the founder and owner of her own entertainment company, Vixen Talent Productions, which employs over 80 dancers and performers for corporate events worldwide. She is also the owner of VTP Dance Academy, a dance studio for children and adults.

Her dancing career began at the age of four, encompassing ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and tap. At 19, she competed in ballroom dancing, winning several titles, including third place in the US Pro/Am Open World Competition.

Costantini is happily married and a mother to a beautiful six-year-old daughter, Lola. Lora and her husband enjoy adventurous outdoor activities such as skydiving and traveling the world.

Information regarding the 2026 Orlando Sirens prep classes and tryouts will soon be announced on the Orlando Sirens & Orlando Pirates social media and website. Interested dancers are encouraged to sign up for the organization's email newsletter, the Captain's Log, in order to receive updates about prep classes and Sirens announcements as they occur.







