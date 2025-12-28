Pirates Re-Sign DL Michael Mason

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have re-signed defensive lineman Michael Mason for the 2026 season. The 6'3", 280 lb. former undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League started nine games for the Pirates last season and had 26 tackles with 8.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks, which tied him for eighth in the league.

In 2024, Mason was in camp with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League before being released. 2023 saw Mason go to camp with the Chargers, where he made three tackles in preseason games.

Mason, who hails from Florence, SC, played as a graduate student at Coastal Carolina in 2023. An All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention selection, Mason started 13 games, making 67 tackles with 10.5 for a loss with seven sacks and one quarterback hurry. He also forced one fumble while recovering another. His signature game was against Old Dominion, where he made a career high of 12 tackles. He noticed a season high of 2.5 tackles for a loss and recorded a sack.

Mason played four seasons at Wofford in Spartanburg, SC, from 2019 through 2022. There he played in 36 games for the Terriers, making 22 starts. He graduated with 149 tackles with 30 tackles for a loss. He also had 20 sacks, one pass defended, forced six fumbles, and recovered two others. Mason excelled in the classroom as he was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Mason had the distinction of being the first player in Wofford history to be named to an All-Southern Conference First or Second Team for four straight seasons.







