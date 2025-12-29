Pirates Add Offensive Firepower for 2026 Season

Published on December 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







The Orlando Pirates have added significant firepower to their 2026 roster with the signings of wide receivers Teo Redding and Thomas Owens, running back Pooka Williams Jr., and kicker Axel Perez.

Redding (6'3, 190 lbs) enters his fourth season with the franchise and has started 29 of the 31 games he has played. In his Pirates career, he has recorded 105 receptions for 1,291 yards and 26 touchdowns, while adding 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Redding has also returned two kickoffs for 27 yards, scoring 165 points and totaling 1,330 all-purpose yards.

Owens (6'1, 205 lbs) returns for his seventh season with Orlando and is the most decorated receiver in franchise history. In 84 career games, Owens has totaled 318 receptions for 3,976 yards and 97 touchdowns and was named All-IFL First Team in both 2021 and 2022.

Williams (5'10, 185 lbs) enters his second season with the Pirates after an outstanding rookie campaign. In 13 games during his first IFL season, he led the league with 201 carries for an IFL-best 795 rushing yards, earning All-IFL Second Team honors.

Perez (6'0, 195 lbs) joins Orlando for his first season with the Pirates. Last season with the Bay Area Panthers, Perez ranked fourth among IFL kickers with 114 points, connecting on 12 of 25 field goals and 78 of 103 extra points, while averaging 6.7 points per game. In 2024, Perez was named IFL Special Teams Rookie of the Year with Northern Arizona and earned All-Rookie Team honors.

The additions give Orlando a veteran core and proven production on offense as the Pirates continue shaping their roster for the 2026 campaign.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 28, 2025

Pirates Add Offensive Firepower for 2026 Season - Orlando Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.