Pirates Re-Sign Center Jordan McCray

ORLANDO, FL - Former All-Indoor Football League First Team offensive lineman Jordan McCray has re-signed with the Orlando Pirates for the 2026 season. This will be McCray's third season with the team, as he started all 16 games last year at center. The 6'4", 330 lb. native of Miami, FL was a force on the offensive line that allowed just nine sacks and opened holes for the IFL's leading rusher in Pooka Williams Jr.

McCray has a wealth of experience, having played in seven professional leagues. In his first stint with the Pirates, he was the center on the IFL Championship team in 2021. In all, McCray has played in 31 games for the Pirates. He is no stranger to Orlando, as he played with the Predators in the Arena Football League in 2016 after a standout career at the University of Central Florida in Orlando

In 2024, McCray was with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL and appeared in eight games, making five starts. He was released in January of 2025. He joined Memphis in 2023 when he was selected in the seventh round of the XFL Supplemental Draft by the San Antonio Brahmas, where he started in eight games.

In 2022, the Central Florida alum was chosen with the fifth selection of the 20th round by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL with pick number 161. He started ten games for the USFL Champions at center that season.

In 2021, as an ALL-IFL First Team selection, McCray anchored the Pirates front line that established the IFL Champions as the third-highest scoring offense in the league at 44.4 points per game. McCray appeared in 16 games and protected quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, enabling him to throw 37 touchdown passes, which was second in the IFL. McCray also recovered a fumble in the Pirates playoff win over the Bismarck Bucks.

Pirates CEO & GM Jawad Yatim credits McCray for playing a major role in the success of the Pirates, labeling the offensive lineman a "foundational piece" among the roster. "As accountable a player as we've ever had, he's a leader for us. Positive and selfless, consistently durable, and a teacher among the roster."

Prior to joining the Pirates, McCray started games for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.

2019 saw him with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. He spent a large amount of the offseason and all of training camp with the Bears. That year, McCray also started all eight games for the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before that league folded.

His first experience with indoor football came in the Arena Football League. In 2016, with the Orlando Predators. He had seven receptions for 64 yards and three touchdowns. With the Cleveland Gladiators in 2017, he had one reception for seven yards, and in 2018 with the Baltimore Brigade, where he was an All-AFL First Team lineman, he had nine catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

McCray's first professional contracts were with NFL teams. After going undrafted in 2014, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. He took part in training camp and was released in the final round of cuts. He joined the Packers practice squad before his release. That led him to a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. In 2015 was a member of the Carolina Panthers.

McCray played college football in his home state at UCF. In four seasons from 2010 through 2013, he appeared in 44 games, making 28 starts. As a junior, he earned All-C-USA Honorable Mention status. He was voted a team captain and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First-Team in his senior season.







