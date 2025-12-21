Pirates Bring Back DL Jacques Bristol

Published on December 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Jacques Bristol has re-signed with the Orlando Pirates for the 2026 Indoor Football League Season.

This will be his second year with the Pirates. In five games last year, the defensive lineman started twice and made eight tackles with two for a loss and had .5 sacks.

Bristol has NFL and CFL experience. In 2023, he was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent. In 2024, he signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. The 6'1", defensive lineman from Sarasota, FL, played collegiately at Central Michigan University from 2019 to 2023.

Bristol played in 57 games over five seasons for the Chippewas with 42 starts, making 144 total tackles with 71 solo stops. He had 28 tackles for a loss of 117 yards with 13 sacks for 64 yards. Bristol also broke up six passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered three more. His senior season saw him earn Second Team All-MAC honors, as he started 11 of 12 games and led the Chippewas with eight tackles for loss and four sacks.







Indoor Football League Stories from December 21, 2025

Pirates Bring Back DL Jacques Bristol - Orlando Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.