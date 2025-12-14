Pirates Re-Sign DB Destin Mack for 2026

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have re-signed defensive back Destin Mack for the 2026 season. Last year, he played in seven games and made four starts. His most impactful game was at home on July 3 against the Iowa Barnstormers with two interceptions in a 54-31 victory. He finished the season with 17 tackles, had three interceptions, and broke up one pass.

Mack played from 2018 through 2022 at the Citadel, where he was an All-Southern Conference First-Team selection in his final season. He was a Second-Team choice in 2021.

After the 2022 season, he was drafted by both the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL and the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

The 6'0", 190 DB out of Macon, GA, did sign as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League in 2024 and attended training camp.

At the Citadel, Mack played in 53 games, making 182 tackles with six for a loss. He had two sacks, intercepted nine passes, defended 20, forced a fumble, recovered two others, and blocked two kicks.

His signature season was in 2021, when in 11 games, Mack had 44 tackles with two for a loss. He also had five interceptions while defending seven passes. He forced a fumble and blocked a pair of kicks.







