McCray Returns to Orlando

Published on December 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - Former All-Indoor Football League First Team offensive lineman Jordan McCray has re-signed with the Orlando Pirates for the 2026 season. This will be McCray's third season with the team, as he started all 16 games last year at center. The 6'4", 330 lb. native of Miami, FL was a force on the offensive line that allowed just nine sacks and opened holes for the IFL's leading rusher in Pooka Williams Jr.

McCray has a wealth of experience, having played in seven professional leagues. In his first stint with the Pirates, he was the center on the IFL Championship team in 2021. In all, McCray has played in 31 games for the Pirates. He is no stranger to Orlando, as he played with the Predators in the Arena Football League in 2016 after a standout career at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

In 2024, McCray was with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL and appeared in eight games, making five starts. He was released in January of 2025. He joined Memphis in 2023 when he was selected in the seventh round of the XFL Supplemental Draft by the San Antonio Brahmas, where he started in eight games.







