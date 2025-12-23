Quad City Deckmate Dancers Announce 2026 Tryouts Under New Head Coach Taylor Vrchoticky

Published on December 23, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers are excited to announce tryouts for the 2026 season of the Deckmate Dancers, under the direction of newly hired Head Coach Taylor Vrchoticky. Prospective dancers are invited to showcase their talent on January 11th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Vibrant Arena.

Taylor Vrchoticky, a former Deckmate and seasoned dance professional, brings extensive experience and a passion for performance to the team. "I've been part of the Steamwheelers organization as a Deckmate Dancer, Season Ticket Holder, and now as the Head Coach of the Deckmates. I could not be more ecstatic to take my dance experience of over 20 years, along with the enthusiasm of Wheeler Nation, to build on the legacy and foundation from those before me." said Vrchoticky. "For this upcoming season, I'm looking for dancers from all backgrounds who have a zest for performance and understand the importance of representing not only the Deckmates and the Steamwheelers, but also their community."

The Deckmate Dancers perform at all home games, special events, and community appearances throughout the Quad Cities. Tryouts are open to dancers of all levels, ages 18+, who are ready to demonstrate their skills, learn routines, and become part of a highly visible, dynamic team.

Interested candidates should arrive prepared with dance attire, appropriate footwear, and a willingness to impress the coaching staff. Selected dancers will join the team for the 2026 season, gaining performance experience, community engagement opportunities, and a chance to represent the Steamwheelers organization throughout the region.

For more information or to register for tryouts, please visit steamwheelersfootball.com/deckmatetryouts or contact Head Coach Taylor at qcdeckmates@gmail.com. For front office inquiries, please contact James Macklin at steamwheelers.jamesmacklin@gmail.com







