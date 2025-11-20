IFL Lands FanDuel TV Deal - Steamwheelers Set for National Stage

Published on November 20, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers are thrilled to be part of the Indoor Football League's new FanDuel Sports Network broadcast partnership. Starting in 2026, more than 60 live IFL games including the Western Conference and National Championships will air nationally, giving fans front row access to high stakes indoor football action.

For the Steamwheelers, this is a major step forward. Our athletes, coaches, and games will now reach fans far beyond the Quad Cities, bringing the excitement, speed, and intensity of Steamwheelers football to a national audience. This expanded visibility strengthens our franchise and showcases the incredible talent and energy that define our team.

"This partnership puts the Steamwheelers on a national stage and allows us to connect with fans across the country," said Destiny Brown, General Manager of the Quad City Steamwheelers. "We can't wait to share our team's story, celebrate our athletes, and bring the thrill of Steamwheelers football to new audiences all season long."

And this is just the beginning, stay tuned for another major broadcast announcement coming soon.







