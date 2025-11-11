Quad City Steamwheelers Set Open Tryout

Published on November 11, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







We are proud to announce our Annual QC Steamwheelers Tryout. Please let me know if you have any questions or would like to dive in deeper about the tryout!

Do You Have What It Takes to Compete in the Indoor Football League?

The Quad City Steamwheelers are giving athletes the chance to prove it at the Steamwheelers Showcase Tryouts on Sunday, December 7th!

Whether you're a hometown hero or an out-of-state playmaker, this is your opportunity to impress coaches and earn a spot with one of the most electrifying teams in the IFL.

WHEN & WHERE

Sunday, December 7th The Ambrose Dome- 5003 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806 9:00 AM- Check-In 10:00 AM- Drills Begin Over by Noon $75 Pre-Registration | $85 Day Of Event Bring Cleats - Shirt Provided! Steamwheelers Head Coach Cory Ross and his staff will be on-site, evaluating talent and looking for the next breakout star to don the navy, red, and gold.

General Manager Destiny Brown and Director of Game Operations James Macklin shared what this opportunity means to the organization:

There's an undeniable excitement that comes with tryout season. It's where passion, hard work, and opportunity collide," said Brown. "As a Quad City native, it's incredibly rewarding to not only see local athletes rise to the challenge, but also to welcome players from all over who want to make their mark and be part of something special here in the Quad Cities. We look forward to discovering new talent whether it's from across the country or in our backyard who are ready to compete at the professional level and prove they belong on this stage."

Macklin spoke on the success of last year's event:

"During our 2025 season tryouts, with over 40 players in attendance, we signed four players directly from the event, with several others coming close to making the training camp roster. The success of the tryout proves how much talent we have right here in our backyard and across the country, just waiting for an opportunity to breakout and take that next step"

The Steamwheelers take pride in scouting local talent and uncovering hidden gems from across the nation. This tryout isn't just a chance to show off, it's a gateway to the fast-paced, high-energy world of the Indoor Football League.

So, if you believe you've got what it takes, don't wait, register today and take your shot at making the squad.

Think you belong in sQUAD CITY? Prove it on December 7th!

REGISTER NOW: steamwheelersfootball.com/tryouts







