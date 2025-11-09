Quad City Steamwheelers Announce 2026 Tryouts
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
The Quad City Steamwheelers are hosting their 2026 Tryouts on Sunday, December 7th, giving athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the coaching staff and compete for a roster spot.
DETAILS
Date: Sunday, December 7
Location: The Ambrose Dome - 5003 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806
Time: Registration at 9:00 AM CT, 10:00 AM - 12 PM CT
Cost: $75 Pre-Registration | $85 Day of Event
What to Bring: Cleats (Shirt Provided)
Head Coach Cory Ross will be on-site evaluating all participants throughout the event. This is a chance for dedicated athletes to compete, demonstrate their ability, and take the next step toward playing professional indoor football.
Register now: https://dub.sh/W860CyZ
