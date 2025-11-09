Pirates Press Conference Monday, November 17

Published on November 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







The Pirates will be holding a press conference on Monday, November 17, at 10:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time) to announce their new location and to outline the next chapter in the storied career of the organization.

Fans will be able to watch this historic event LIVE on the Pirates YouTube channel, as a link will be provided on the day of the event.

The Pirates new Head Coach will also officially be announced at that time as the team charts its next course in the Indoor Football League.







