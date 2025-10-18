Pirates Leaving Massachusetts After Seven Seasons

LOWELL, MA - After seven seasons of providing championship-caliber arena football in Massachusetts, the Pirates have announced that they are leaving the Bay State. Details of the organization's future home venue and market are being finalized, and an announcement is scheduled for the near future. Founder, President, and General Manager Jawad Yatim, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, will never forget the people who contributed to the success of the franchise and supported the Pirates over the years, helping turn his vision of bringing a winning arena football organization to his home state a reality.

"I remember opening night at the DCU Center vividly, and how exciting it was to see our product come to life in our home state, " Yatim said. "Sitting at 28 years old, full of adrenaline and not knowing how the operation would turn out, but conscious of the fact that we were going to work as hard as we possibly can to represent our city and state in the best manner possible, gave us plenty to be optimistic about. To witness an idea brought to reality being embraced by our community, and to see the enjoyment experienced by everyone involved that night, was special."

He continued, "April 7th, 2018, was a culmination of all the hard work invested into the process up to that point, and nothing beyond those 60 minutes seemed to matter. It was the start of a wonderful bond between the Pirates and Massachusetts, and just like any relationship, it was filled with highs, lows, cheers, and tears. Fast forward seven seasons and over 100 games later, and we stand here today having grown from a young, enthusiastic, unproven organization to one of the strongest brands in arena football, and we did it together. "Protecting our backyard" wasn't just a mantra, but a true responsibility that we carried with pride. A 72% winning percentage at home, multiple conference championships, and a league title highlight our tenure in Massachusetts; however, the moments we shared on that blue turf after our games, during events, and in the community are what we embrace the most."

"The next chapter for the organization is on the horizon; however, our gratitude for your support will continue throughout our story. From the organization, my family, and myself, we would like to thank you, Massachusetts, for allowing us to grow alongside you, for going on this journey with us, and for sticking by us through adversity and triumph!" Yatim added.

The Pirates leave Massachusetts as the most successful arena football franchise ever to represent the Bay State. The team played seven seasons and amassed 70 wins all-time during their tenure, including a 14-game winning streak, the longest in the IFL since the Pirates became a member in 2020, and six playoff appearances to go along with an undefeated 7-0 home campaign in 2023.

After two seasons in the National Arena League, the team moved to the Indoor Football League. The Pirates defeated the Arizona Rattlers 37-34 in overtime to win the 2021 United Bowl, becoming league champions in their first season in the IFL. Twice, the team has won the Eastern Conference Crown and reached the Indoor Football League Championship Game.

Winning the title left an indelible mark on the league and the State of Massachusetts as the team received the Key to the City of Worcester and had its Championship Banner displayed alongside those of the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics at Logan International Airport, and a display within the Boston Sports Museum in TD Garden.

Two other organizations played arena football games in Massachusetts. In 1994, the Massachusetts Marauders of the Arena Football League played one season in Worcester at the Centrum. The team posted an 8-4 record and made it to the league semifinals, but folded at the end of the season. The New England Surge were members of the Continental Indoor Football League in 2007 and 2008 and played home games at the DCU Center in Worcester. Including the playoffs, the team had a record of 17-9. In both seasons, the Surge lost in the Atlantic Division Finals.

Many in Massachusetts will not only miss the Pirates' excellence on the field but also in their communities. The Pirates organization was a community partner, especially for the local youth, stressing inclusion, the importance of education, and helping the less fortunate. From hospital visits, reading to children, and taking part in coat and holiday toy drives, the Pirates were champions of causes which included anti-bullying, raising funds for local charities, and honoring those in the military, fire, and police departments, and first responders.

Further details of the Pirates' move will be announced in the coming weeks.

