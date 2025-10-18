Gunslingers Announce First Open Tryout for 2026 Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers invite all aspiring athletes to take the field for the first open tryout of the 2026 season.Join Head Coach Jonathan Bane and Defensive Coordinator Rod Miller as they lead a comprehensive on-field evaluation featuring combine-style testing and position-specific drills.

Participants will be tested in the 40-yard dash, pro agility shuttle, L-drill, and more-followed by position drills and one-on-one matchups designed to assess skill, speed, and competitiveness.

This is your opportunity to showcase your abilities and compete for a spot on the 2026 San Antonio Gunslingers roster.

Details:

Where: Gunslinger Nation

Address: 9450 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78129

When: Saturday, November 22

Time: Registration 8:15 AM | Tryouts 9:00 AM

Fee: $80 (Online Registration)

Footwear: AstroTurf shoes only - no cleats permitted

Tryout Gear: A 2026 Gunslingers tryout jersey will be provided to all participants

Registration Link: https://dub.sh/Fw5v96o







