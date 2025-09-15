Rod Miller Joins Gunslingers as Defensive Coordinator

Published on September 14, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The San Antonio Gunslingers have announced the hiring of Rod Miller as the team's new Defensive Coordinator, bringing over 20 years of coaching experience to the sidelines.

Miller began his arena and indoor coaching career in 2000 with the Carolina Rhinos of the AF2 League in Greenville, South Carolina, spending three seasons with the team before joining the Green Bay Blizzard from 2003 to 2006.

In 2006, Miller moved to the Arena Football League (AFL) as the Special Teams Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach for the Kansas City Brigade. He continued in the AFL from 2007 to 2009, serving as an Assistant Coach with the Grand Rapids Rampage and as Defensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Gladiators. His coaching journey then led him to the Trenton Steel of the Southern Indoor Football League in 2011 and the Laredo Rattlesnakes, followed by stints with the Philadelphia Soul (AFL), Wichita Force (CIF), and Wichita Falls (TX).

From 2019 to 2022, Miller served as Head Coach of the Bismarck Bucks (IFL), transforming the franchise. He also gained international experience as Head Coach in the China Arena League with the Qingdao Clippers.

In 2023, Miller took over as Defensive Coordinator for the Vegas Knight Hawks, leading the team to the number one pass defense in the IFL. He then became Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Massachusetts Pirates, leading them to an IFL Championship berth, before joining the San Diego Strike Force in 2025 as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator, helping guide the team to a Western Conference Championship appearance.

Now joining the San Antonio Gunslingers, Miller brings a wealth of experience and a proven defensive pedigree as he prepares to lead the team's defense into the 2026 season.







