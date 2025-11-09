Green Bay Blizzard, Vegas Knight Hawks and Fishers Freight Announce Open Tryout
Three Indoor Football League teams - the Green Bay Blizzard, Vegas Knight Hawks, and Fishers Freight - are hosting a joint open tryout for athletes looking to compete at the professional level.
This event provides a chance for players to showcase their talent in front of IFL coaching staffs and earn an opportunity to join one of the league's premier organizations.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 3
Location: Detroit Country Day School Indoor Facility
Address: 22305 W 13 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Registration: 8:00 a.m.
Workout: 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $80 (Cash Only)
