Green Bay Blizzard, Vegas Knight Hawks and Fishers Freight Announce Open Tryout

Published on November 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Three Indoor Football League teams - the Green Bay Blizzard, Vegas Knight Hawks, and Fishers Freight - are hosting a joint open tryout for athletes looking to compete at the professional level.

This event provides a chance for players to showcase their talent in front of IFL coaching staffs and earn an opportunity to join one of the league's premier organizations.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 3

Location: Detroit Country Day School Indoor Facility

Address: 22305 W 13 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025

Registration: 8:00 a.m.

Workout: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $80 (Cash Only)







Indoor Football League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.