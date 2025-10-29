Pirates' Top 5 Interceptions of the 2025 IFL Season

LOWELL, MA - The Pirates developed a stellar defense in 2025, ranking first in the Indoor Football League in total defense. The unit excelled in several areas, including pass coverage and creating turnovers. In 16 games, Massachusetts intercepted 16 passes, the fourth-most interceptions last season. The defense returned those turnovers for a total of 83 yards and a touchdown.

The Pirates' defense thrived on game-changing turnovers that shifted momentum and secured victories throughout last season. From clutch stops to uber-athletic plays, these five interceptions define the success of Massachusetts' 2025 defense.

No. 5 - Marcis Floyd; Tipped Interception (4/19 @ Jacksonville Sharks)

During Week Five of the 2025 season, the 1-2 Pirates traveled into rival territory to face off against the undefeated Jacksonville Sharks (3-0). Holding a two-score advantage with just under eight minutes to play, Massachusetts knew a defensive stop was the first step in sealing a win.

The Pirates' defense dropped back into deep zone coverage on 1st & 10, allowing their three-man rush to collapse and force Jacksonville quarterback Kaleb Barker out of the pocket. However, he did not get far, failing to escape the grasp of DJ Dale. But instead of protecting the ball and taking the sack, Barker tossed the ball up in the air in a last-second attempt to connect with a receiver. Massachusetts defensive back, Marcis Floyd, impressively tipped the ball out of the receiver's hand and quickly secured the turnover, as well as a Pirates victory.

No. 4 - Destin Mack; Perfect Read (7/3 vs. Iowa Barnstormers)

Entering the month of July, the 6-6 Pirates were hungry for a win against the 1-11 Iowa Barnstormers to secure a winning record for the first time in 2025. The Massachusetts defense held the Barnstormers scoreless through the first quarter, sitting comfortably with a two-score lead; however, that convenient situation was threatened after Iowa crossed midfield and neared the opposing end zone.

Quarterback James Cahoon attempted to connect with his receiver on a curl route but slightly threw the ball late. Pirates defensive back Destin Mack, playing in off coverage, identified the offensive mistake, quickly accelerating in front of the receiver to intercept the pass - a play that contributed to a 7-6 record for Massachusetts.

No. 3 - DJ Daniel; Jumped Receiver's Route (6/14 @ Iowa Barnstormers)

During the previous month, in June, the Pirates had their first of two outings against Iowa. With a 4-5 record and coming off back-to-back victories over the Jacksonville Sharks and Fishers Freight, Massachusetts aimed to spark a win streak with a victory over the Barnstormers.

The Pirates won the game comfortably, 66-35, but an interception created by Massachusetts defensive back DJ Daniel eventually created a three-score lead by giving the ball back to the offense. The former Jacksonville Jaguar and New England Patriot lined up in press coverage across from his assignment. The opposing receiver got Daniel to bite on his break and had immediate inside leverage on the defensive back. But Daniel's extraordinary closing speed allowed the Griffin, GA, native to jump in front of the receiver's route to secure the turnover.

No. 2 - DJ Daniel; Diving Interception (6/28 @ Quad City Steamwheelers)

The Pirates, on a four-game win streak entering Week 15, faced their toughest opponent yet in the 9-3 Quad City Steamwheelers, who sat at the top of the Eastern Conference standings at the time. Quad City's offense reached the end zone in a tight matchup nearing halftime, with the scoreboard showing 25-23, threatening to increase its lead by two scores.

Steamwheeler's quarterback Daquan Neal received a snap with 13 seconds on the game clock and tossed a 50/50 ball in the end zone to his intended receiver down the right sideline wall. Floyd played the receiver physically and knocked the ball in the air. In a last-second effort before the ball hit the ground, Daniel made another superb play, extending his arms out to make a diving interception.

No. 1 - Marcis Floyd; Pick-Six (4/19 @ Jacksonville Sharks)

Returning to the Week 5 matchup in Jacksonville, Floyd made his mark again. The Louisville, KY, native showcased exceptional play recognition, identifying the opposing quarterback's plan immediately. With the defense in zone coverage, Floyd's assignment was to drop down into the box. Diagnosing the intended receiver's sit-down route as the route runner neared the line of scrimmage pre-snap, Floyd quickly ran down to his designated assignment and jumped the pass, ultimately returning the interception for a defensive score.







