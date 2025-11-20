Blizzard Sign Running Back Sammy Malignaggi for the 2026 Season

Published on November 20, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed running back Salvatore Malignaggi for the 2026 season.

Salvatore "Sammy" Malignaggi is a 5-foot-9, 200-pound athlete joining the fast-paced action of the Indoor Football League. Although listed as a running back, Malignaggi has experience at multiple positions. The Nashua, New Hampshire, native will be headed to Green Bay to begin his professional career in 2026.

From 2020 to 2023, Malignaggi played for James Madison University (JMU). During the early part of his time as a Duke, Malignaggi lined up at cornerback. Over his four seasons with the team, he would take reps at cornerback, running back, and kick returner. Through 43 games, Malignaggi showed versatility, recording 14 total tackles and two tackles for loss on defense, 162 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 35 attempts on offense, and 238 yards on 13 kick returns.

After graduating from JMU, Malignaggi spent the next season with Campbell University. As a Fighting Camel, he appeared in another nine games, filling up the stat sheet. He added 66 yards on 21 rushing attempts, 18 yards on two receptions, 25 yards on two kick returns, and two solo tackles to his totals. Although he was working with a new program, Malginaggi showed his athletic versatility yet again.

The 2026 IFL season will be Malignaggi's first as a professional player. He joins the Green Bay Blizzard after a historic season: the team won its first IFL Eastern Conference Championship last year. They, no doubt, have high expectations for the upcoming season; however, players like Malignaggi are thankful for the challenge and ready to get to work. He recently said, "I want to thank God and Coach Roberson for giving me the opportunity to compete at the next level." Malignaggi and the rest of the team will meet at Blizzard Training Camp to prepare for Week 1 of the IFL, as the league kicks off the 2026 season on March 15.







