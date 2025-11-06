Faith & Family: Jamie MacDonald Early Access and Info

Published on November 6, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard Faith & Family Day is back! The 2025 IFL Championship rematch just got bigger, as the Green Bay Blizzard welcome Jamie MacDonald for a special halftime performance! Don't miss this match of faith, family, and FOOTBALL!

Join us at the Resch Center on Sunday, March 15th.

*Kick-off time will be updated upon the release of the FULL Indoor Football League Schedule.

Get excited for:

- Your 2025 Eastern Conference Champion Green Bay Blizzard will unveil their Eastern Conference Championship Banner hanging in the Resch!

- Eastern Conference Champion "Rally to Sobriety" Rally towel giveaway presented by Section Yellow!

- Discounted ticket offer for Church Groups and Faith-based Schools

- A half-time performance from Jamie MacDonald

- Family Day concession specials

- High action football in a rematch of the 2025 IFL Championship: Vegas Knight Hawks at Green Bay Blizzard

- AND more coming soon...

Sign up here to be notified about any updates to early-access specials, artist meet-and-greet information (should it become available), to receive information on ticket specials, and more!

Presented by High Gear Promotions, Northwinds Adventures, Wood Tech Industries, Section Yellow, and Thrivent Financial East Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Learn more about Jamie MacDonald

Jamie MacDonald is living her dream as a signed artist with Capitol Christian Music Group, creating music that inspires and uplifts. With a soulful voice and raw, heartfelt lyrics, songs like "A Million Chances" and "Desperate" tell stories of redemption and hope, drawn from her own journey. That journey hasn't been easy. Raised in Michigan in a chaotic home, Jamie faced loss, addiction, and heartbreak. A church camp as a pre-teen offered her a glimpse of hope, but she struggled for years, falling into addiction and losing her way. It wasn't until she cried out to God in her darkest moment that her life began to turn around. Since then, Jamie has poured her faith and story into her music. Along the way, she worked in prison ministry, and found her authentic sound in Gospel-inspired melodies. Now back in Nashville-the city where she was born-Jamie's music is a beacon of hope for anyone searching for their own second chance.

Enjoy this performance of "Desperate" and anticipate Jamie's Halftime Show, March 15!







