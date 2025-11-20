FanDuel Sports Network to Broadcast Indoor Football League Games

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced a broadcast partnership with FanDuel Sports Network, bringing America's longest-running indoor football league to millions of households across the country. Beginning in 2026, FanDuel Sports Network will deliver 60 live IFL matchups across its family of networks, as well as the FanDuel Sports Network App.

The partnership will include coverage of the Western Conference Championship and the IFL National Championship, providing fans with front-row access to the league's most competitive and high-stakes moments.

As part of the deal, FanDuel Sports Network will also become the official home of Sunday Night Indoor Football - a new primetime showcase airing every Sunday at 7:30 PM ET. Each week, fans can expect fast-paced action, dynamic storytelling, and the electric atmosphere that defines the IFL experience.

"Partnering with FanDuel Sports Network represents a major step forward for the Indoor Football League," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the IFL. "This partnership expands our reach to new audiences across the country, gives our Coaches, Players, and Officials the exposure needed to advance their brand, and gives our loyal fans a premier viewing experience each week."

"This collaboration with FanDuel Sports Network elevates our league visibility and delivers outstanding opportunities for our teams, sponsors, and partners," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "National exposure across the network reinforces our commitment to growing the IFL brand and showcasing the incredible talent and energy on our fields."

Main Street Sports Group, parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, operates the nation's leading multi-platform portfolio of local sports media rights. FanDuel Sports Network serves as a trusted broadcast partner to select MLB, NHL, and NBA organizations, producing more than 3,000 live events each year and offering fans unparalleled access to the teams they love most.

