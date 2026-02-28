Pirates Announce Coaching Staff for 2026

Published on February 28, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have announced its coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Rob Keefe was officially announced on November 17, 2025 as the ninth Head Coach in the history of the Pirates and the first to lead the team in Orlando. This is the fifth head coaching opportunity for Keefe, who has won three previous titles as a head coach. He will also serve as Defensive Coordinator.

Keefe comes to the Pirates after serving as the Head Coach and Director of Football Operations of the Bay Area Panthers for the last three seasons. His teams won an Indoor Football League title in 2023 and had the best regular season record in the Western Conference the last two seasons.

Last year, his Bay Area defense ranked number one in the league, allowing just 35.1 points per game was also first against the pass, yielding just 131.5 yards per contest. His record as a Head Coach in the IFL is 41 and 12.

Keefe coached the Albany Empire in 2019 and the Spokane Shock in 2010 to championships in the Arena Football League. In all, Keefe has been a part of seven titles as a player and a coach.

"We could not be more excited and proud to announce these fine coaches to join the Orlando Pirates for the 2026 season," said Keefe. "Their extensive resume is unmatched in the indoor football game, and their commitment to excellence will be on full display. Their work ethic, professionalism, knowledge, and character will add tremendous value to our organization."

Rod Windsor is the Pirates Offensive Coordinator for the 2026 season. The former Bay Area Panthers OC and Associate Head Coach reunites with Head Coach Rob Keefe after helping the Panthers to the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Bay Area ranked sixth in the league scoring 45.1 points per game and averaged 233.2 yards per contest. They were third in the IFL in rushing with 99.5 yards per game and ninth in passing with 133.8 yards each night.

From 2022 through 2024 Windsor worked with Keefe with the Northern Arizona Wranglers as offensive coordinator, winning the league's National Championship in 2022. In 2024 he guided quarterback Josh Jones to become the IFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A three-time first-team All-Arena receiver, Windsor is no stranger when it comes to championships as he has four championship rings: three as a player and one as a coach.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity to join the Orlando Pirates for the 2026 season," Windsor said. "I am excited to team up with Coach Keefe and Coach Moss once again to strive for an Indoor Football League championship. This offense will be built on effort, toughness and execution. Talent is always great, but the details win you games."

Windsor began his professional career in 2009 in the af2 with the Rio Grande Valley Dorados catching 184 passes for 2,364 yards and 59 TDs in 15 games. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year

In 2010, Windsor played for the Sacramento Mountain Lion s under Head Coach Dennis Green and with quarterback Dante Culpepper. Windsor then joined the Arizona Rattlers where he caught a league-record 197 passes for 2,372 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Rookie of the Year and an all-league first-team selection.

Then the NFL came calling. Windsor signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad for one week in December. He then joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad on December 30, 2010, where he finished the season. Windsor signed a futures contract with the Browns in January of 2011 and in the preseason had five receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. In 2012 he again played in the preseason, joined the practice squad and was activated at the end of the season.

In 2013 Windsor returned to the Arizona Rattlers and earned Second Team - All-Arena honors as the Rattlers defeated Philadelphia in ArenaBowl XXVI. Windsor had 10 receptions for 145 yards and was the game's MVP. Windsor captured his second ring in 2014 and remained with the Rattlers through 2016. He later won his third championship with the Washington Valor in 2018 and finished his career with the Baltimore Brigade in 2019. Windsor ended his professional career with 898 catches for over 11,000 receiving yards and 263 touchdowns.

Toby Johnson, a First-Team All-IFL Defensive selection in 2021 for the Pirates, Champions of the Indoor Football League, returns to the team as Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Line Coach and Defensive Run Game Coordinator for 2026. Johnson served in all three of those roles with the team in 2025.

In his Pirates career, Johnson played in 25 regular-season games, making 63 tackles with 17 for a loss and ten sacks. He also had two interceptions, broke up four passes, had seven quarterback hurries, and forced three fumbles.

"I'm locked in," Johnson exclaimed. "Being done playing has made me appreciate the locker room even more. I miss the brotherhood, the grind, the energy. Now I get to pour everything I've got into coaching some dogs, and that fires me up."

He continued, "We've got some real ones returning, and the new Pirates coming in are ready to raise the bar. The standard is the standard and we're going to live by that every single day. I've heard nothing but great things about the staff, and I'm excited to learn, compete, and build with those guys. Orlando, thank you for the opportunity. We're just getting started."

The 6'4" 325 lb. University of Georgia alum had his finest season with the Pirates in the 2021 title run, as he finished the season with 57 tackles. His 11 tackles for a loss tied him for fifth in the IFL, and his 3.5 sacks ranked him tenth. Johnson also had one pass broken up, one quarterback hurry, and three forced fumbles. He also played in the USFL, the XFL and the National Football League.

Les Moss joins the Orlando Pirates as Assistant Director of Football Operations and Offensive Line Coach / Run Game Coordinator. The 2026 campaign marks Moss's 34th season in professional football. Over the course of his career, Moss has coached in 14 league championship games and has helped seven different organizations reach their respective title games.

"I'm honored to join the Orlando Pirates and be part of a championship organization," Moss said. "I want to thank Jawad Yatim for giving me this opportunity, and I'm excited to team up with Head Coach Rob Keefe right here in my hometown. We're building something special, and I can't wait to get to work."

This will mark the sixth time Moss has worked with Keefe. In their five previous seasons together, their teams reached the playoffs each year, including last season with the Bay Area Panthers, when Moss served as Assistant Head Coach while overseeing the offensive line.

Moss and Keefe have captured two championships together. The first came in 2019 with the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League, where Moss served as Assistant Head Coach/OC. In 2022, Moss led the Northern Arizona Wranglers to the Indoor Football League National Championship as Head Coach, with Keefe serving as his Defensive Coordinator. That same season, Moss was named the IFL Coach of the Year.

Former Pirates DB Khalid Wooten is back with the organization as Defensive Backs Coach.

Wooten joined the Pirates in 2019 and enjoyed much success with the team during his four-year career. In 2021, Wooten's defensive abilities helped lead the Pirates to their first IFL Championship.

The 35-year-old was drafted No. 202 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2013. He played in the NFL from 2013-14 before taking his talents to the Canadian Football League. Not only does Wooten bring years of professional experience to the table, but he's no stranger to the Pirates organization and will be able to bring the best out of defensive backs who are new to indoor football.

E.J. Burt joins the Pirates as Defensive Quality Control Coordinator. Burt served as Defensive Coordinator of the Orlando Predators for seven seasons and was the Head Coach of the Predators in 2024 posting an overall record of 5-3.

Burt was a defensive lineman who had a nine-year professional career. His first season was in 2001 with the Ohio Valley Greyhounds of the National Indoor Football League. The 2002 season saw Burt named as an All-League selection in the af2 with the Cape Fear Wildcats. He was also the league's Lineman of the Year.

In 2003 Burt played in 16 games for the Orlando Predators as an offensive and defensive lineman. His 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles earned him a spot on the Arena Football League's All-Rookie Team.

Burt became a fixture with the Predators as he played in 2004 and 2005, playing in 32 games for Orlando making 50 tackles with 15 sacks. In 2005 he earned All-Arena second-team honors. Burt also played with the Philadelphia Soul, the Chicago Rush and the Utah Blaze.

Jake Moss will serve as Offensive Quality Control Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach, marking his first role at the professional level.

Moss played one season of IFL football in 2023 with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, where he excelled on special teams and earned Indoor Football League Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his first professional game. Most recently, he coached high school football in Georgia.

Moss began his collegiate career at Tusculum University in Tennessee, where as a freshman starter he led the team in scoring. Moss played two seasons at Tusculum before transferring to Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.

During his first season at Webber International, Moss set a school record for touchdown receptions in a season with seven. He added five touchdown receptions as a junior and, over two seasons with the Warriors, established the program's career record for touchdown receptions.

Pirates CEO & General Manager Jawad Yatim is thrilled with how the staff came together and knows the sky is the limit in 2026 and beyond, "I believe this is the most accomplished and experienced coaching staff we've had as an organization. Between myself, Rob and the rest of the staff, we all want the same thing, and as simple as that might sound, the approach and attention to detail doesn't always align throughout an entire staff. This particular group I feel does and that's what excites me about the present and the future of the Orlando Pirates football operation."







Indoor Football League Stories from February 28, 2026

Pirates Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 - Orlando Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.