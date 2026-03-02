Orlando Pirates Sign Linebacker Khari Coleman

Published on March 2, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed linebacker Khari Coleman for the 2026 season. The 6'2'' 220-pound LB achieved much success throughout his five year collegiate career.

Coleman, a New Orleans, LA, native, began his career at TCU. He may have only been a three-star recruit coming out of high school but that didn't stop him from making an immediate impact with the Horned Frogs.

2020 was a career year for Coleman as he was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic, and ESPN. If that's not enough, he was the Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year and was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

After completing his second year at TCU, Coleman decided to put his name in the transfer portal. He joined Ole Miss and immediately played in 11 games, starting four of those at linebacker. One year later he increased that total to 12 starts in 13 games played.

His career got off to a hot start in 2020 but 2023 was extremely notable as well. Coleman was named to the Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team and was on the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List. By the end of the year he managed to be an All-SEC Honorable Mention.

Coleman was granted a fifth year of eligibility and made the most of it as he saw his name attached to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List for the second straight year. Despite making only three starts in 2024, he still managed to finish eight on the team with 45 total tackles.







