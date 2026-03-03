Orlando Pirates Sign Defensive Back Will Sunderland

Published on March 2, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed defensive back Will Sunderland for the 2026 season. Sunderland, 29, is most known for his time in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 6'3'' 205-pound DB has experience with four different NFL teams. Fresh of First-team All-Sun Belt honors, Sunderland went undrafted but signed with the Green Bay Packers. From 2020-21 he had stints with the Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons.

From there, Sunderland found great success in Canada. The Oklahoma native began his CFL tenure with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before heading to the Tiger-Cats where he played from 2022-24. During his time in Hamilton he recorded 40 defensive tackles, 25 of which coming in 2024.

Upon his contract expiring, the Toronto Argonauts gave Sunderland a look though he didn't make the final round of cuts. Either way, that allowed him to gain experience with a third CFL team on top of the four NFL teams that gave him a look.

Sunderland's collegiate career began in his home state of Oklahoma with the Sooners. After two years at OU, he headed to Troy where he made quite the name for himself. His senior year was by far the most notable as he secured First-team conference honors with 38 tackles and four interceptions in 11 starts.







