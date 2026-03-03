Pirates Sign Wide Receiver Isaiah McKoy

Published on March 2, 2026

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed wide receiver Isaiah McKoy for the 2026 season. McKoy was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The 6'1'' 190-pound wideout had a stellar collegiate career at Kent State. McKoy was a three-star prospect coming out of high school but wasted little time before getting his first career start with the Golden Flashes.

McKoy made his first career start on September 15, 2018, just three games into his time with the program. The New York native had led the team in receiving yards the game prior, something he would also do later in the year against Ohio when he hauled in a career best 118 receiving yards.

That career best would be topped in his sophomore season when he put up 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Ball State. McKoy was named Third Team All-MAC as a sophomore after he led the conference in yards per reception (15.6) and touchdown receptions (8).

As a junior McKoy was named All-MAC First Team Offense as he increased his yards per reception total to 18.2. The 26-year old had 124 career receptions with the Golden Flashes for 1,748 yards with 16 touchdowns. Those numbers are good for sixth, fifth, and second all time in program history.

Despite going undrafted, McKoy had stints with both the Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Two years later he got a taste of the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.







