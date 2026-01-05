Pirates Re-Sign WR Thomas Owens

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have re-signed wide receiver Thomas Owens for the 2026 season. Owens is the most decorated receiver in Pirates history. The owner of eight All-Time regular season records and seven All-Time playoff marks, Owens will join the team for his seventh season with the franchise. He also has a pair of Pirates single-game regular-season and single-game playoff records.

Last season, the 6'1", 205 lb. wideout had 41 receptions in 15 games for 526 yards and 15 touchdowns. Owens averaged 12.8 yards per catch and had three touchdown receptions in a game, three different times.

Owens is excited to be back in the Navy and Teal, this time in his home state, but reiterated, the standard that the Pirates have carried over the years is still the same, even in a new home. "Happy to be back with my Pirates family. Ain't nothing changed. Same goal, just in a more familiar state. Let's get this thing rolling."

In 2024, the former Florida International University standout played in 15 regular-season games with 44 receptions for 474 and 16 touchdowns. In two playoff games, he had added nine receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns. In the Pirates opening round playoff win over the Frisco Fighters, Owens had six catches for 56 yards with three scores. Those three touchdown receptions set a single-game playoff record.

In 2023, Owens battled through injuries yet still played in 11 games, making eight starts with 39 receptions with 584 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Owens, who hails from Boynton Beach, FL, earned All-Indoor Football League First-Team honors for a second straight season in 2022 as he was second in the IFL in three categories with 67 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns. Owens was third in the league with an average of 58.5 receiving yards per game.

In 2021, Owens was a unanimous selection to the All-IFL First Team. He was the only IFL wideout with over 1,000 receiving yards (1,014) and had a 12-yard touchdown catch in the Pirates 37-34 overtime win vs. the Arizona Rattlers in the United Bowl as the Pirates claimed their first-ever championship.

Owens burst onto the scene in 2019 as he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in the National Arena League.

In 2018, Owens signed with the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League after receiving Conference USA First-Team honors at FIU, where he finished third in career touchdown receptions with 21, just one behind Cory McKinney and three back of T.Y. Hilton. Owens was fourth in career receiving yards with 2,177 for the Panthers and sixth with 157 career receptions.

The following is a list of Owens' All-Time records with the Pirates:

Regular Season Records

Games Played 84

Receptions 318

Receiving Yards 3,976

Touchdown Receptions 97

Total Touchdowns 103

Total Points 642

All-Purpose Yards 4,292

PAT Rec. 12

Playoff Records

Games 8

Points Scored 78

Touchdowns. 13

Receiving Yards 362

Receptions 34

Receiving TDs 13

Longest Reception 45







