Freight Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Darrell Simmons

Published on January 5, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Monday that they have re-signed offensive lineman Darrell Simmons for the upcoming 2026 season.

Simmons is a Belleville, Illinois native who joined the Freight last season in his first year playing professional football.

Prior to that, he played in six games for the Kansas University Jayhawks in 2024, getting playing time against Lindenwood, Illinois, UNLV, TCU, Arizona State, and Houston.

Before that, he spent five years at Iowa State, where he started 38 games for the Cyclones. He was named a Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic and an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the coaches in 2020

Simmons appeared in three bowl games while at Iowa State and played in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game. He blocked for All-American running back Breece Hall, who broke an FBS record by rushing for a touchdown in 24-straight games.







