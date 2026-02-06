Freight Sign Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Rodgers

Published on February 6, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced on Saturday that they have signed offensive lineman Jeremiah Rodgers for the upcoming 2026 season.

Rodgers, 6'4, joins the team from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he was an offensive lineman for two seasons after playing for the UNC Pembroke Braves.

The Red Springs, North Carolina native majored in Sports & Exercise Science while contributing to the Golden Lions offense in ten games during his final collegiate season.

In high school, he played at Red Springs High School and earned All-Conference laurels as both a junior and a senior. He helped pave the way for an offense that averaged nearly 280 rushing yards per game during his senior campaign and led the Red Devils to 16 victories across his last two prep seasons.







Indoor Football League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.