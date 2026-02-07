Pirates Sign DL Randy Charlton

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates have signed defensive lineman Randy Charlton for the 2026 Indoor Football League Season. The 6'4", 260 lb. Charlton brings NFL experience to the organization.

In 2023, Charlton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins and appeared in three preseason games, making a sack and deflecting a pass. He then joined the Dolphins' practice squad. In 2024, he spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks.

A native of Miami, FL, Charlton started his collegiate football career at the University of Central Florida. From 2018 through 2020, he appeared in 33 games, making 11 starts. He recorded 67 tackles with four sacks, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and deflected four passes.

In 2021, Charlton transferred to Mississippi State, where he played two seasons for the Bulldogs. He started 22 of the 25 games in which he played. His stats in 2021 and 2022 were almost identical as he averaged 35.5 tackles and four sacks each season. He finished his career in Starkville with 71 tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, one pass deflected, and two forced fumbles.

For his entire college career, Charlton played in 58 games with 138 tackles, 12 sacks, and 30.5 tackles for a loss.







