Another Shark Moves up to CFL

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are pleased to announce that DB Peyton Buckley has reached an agreement with the Toronto Argonauts to play in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Buckley is the fifth player from the 2026 roster to earn a move to the CFL.

Buckley (6'1, 205 lbs.) made his mark at the DII level for Augustana University, becoming a key part of the Vikings defensive unit. In the final year of his collegiate career, Buckley collected a team-high 84 tackles (59 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two touchdowns. He earned AFCA, D2CCA, and Don Hansen Division II All-America Second Team honors, was named First Team All-NSIC, and received an invitation to the Washington Commanders' minicamp in May, 2025.

The Sharks organization congratulates Buckley on this achievement and looks forward to supporting him as he takes the next step in his professional football journey.







