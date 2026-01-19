Barnstomers Add Size to O-Line

Published on January 19, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Jared Bronson to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Bronson (6-8, 330, Mississippi Valley State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season with the team. Collegiately, Bronson attended Mississippi Valley State.

Last season, Bronson stepped into the indoor game with the Idaho Horsemen of the NAL.

"Jared had an outstanding season indoors last year and we are excited to add him to our O-Line group this season," said Head Coach Coles. "His physicality and work ethic are top tier.

Bronson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from January 19, 2026

Barnstomers Add Size to O-Line - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.