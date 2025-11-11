Barnstormers Strengthen Defensive Line

Published on November 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman PK Ackah-Yensu to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Ackah-Yensu (6-2, 230, Robert Morris) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Ackah-Yensu began his career at the University of Charleston where he spent two years. During his time with the Golden Eagles, Ackah-Yensu appeared in 15 games tallying 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Ackah-Yensu then transferred to Robert Morris University. In one season, he appeared in 11 games collecting 20 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

"PK is a player that we are excited to have in camp for 2026," said Head Coach Coles. "we look forward to him learning the indoor game and getting after the opposing quarterbacks."

Ackah-Yensu will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

