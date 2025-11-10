Iowa Barnstormers Holiday Festivities Schedule

Published on November 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Keep up with the Iowa Barnstormers this holiday season! Below is a schedule of events so you don't miss out on any of the holiday festivities or deals!

November 1-30: John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive

The Iowa Barnstormers will be collecting brand-new gifts for their Annual John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive benefiting Children and Families of Iowa and their Holiday Shop.

You can drop off your gift donations at the Iowa Barnstormers Front Office Monday-Thursday between 10AM-5PM or shop our Amazon Wish List linked here.

*NOTE: The Barnstormers front office will be closed Wednesday, November 26 and Thursday, November 27 for the holiday

November 20: Ugly Holiday Sweater Party at Pelican Post Bar & Grille

The Iowa Barnstormers will be hosting their Third Annual Ugly Sweater Party on Thursday, November 20 at the Pelican Post Bar and Grille from 5:30PM-7:00PM! Wear your ugliest sweater for the chance to win a prize! Party goers are also encouraged to bring a gift to donate to the John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive. You will receive one (1) raffle ticket for each gift donated to be entered to win a gift of your own. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 (cash only). All raffle tickets purchased will benefit the Gift Drive.

Pelican Post is located at 265 50th Street in West Des Moines.

RSVP to the event by 11/17 and you will receive a bonus raffle ticket

November 28: BLACK FRIDAY

Make sure to check out our website and The Hangar for merchandise discounts and special Season Ticket bundles!

November 28-30: Festival of Trees & Lights

Stop by the Blank Children's Hospital 42nd Annual Festival of Trees & Lights this holiday season to view all of the incredible Christmas Trees, including the Iowa Barnstormers! You can even BID on it to help raise money for Blank Children's Hospital. The event, which takes place in the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center, will also feature special performances from local music and dance groups, visits with Santa, a scavenger hunt, and activities.

December 1: CYBER MONDAY

Gifting done for you! Check out our website so you can shop our MYSTERY GIFTS starting December 1. Choose from multiple Mystery Gift options, perfect for gift giving or treating yourself! All Mystery Gifts purchased will already be gift wrapped for you!

December 13-24: John's Christmas Extravaganza 12 Days of Giveaways

Our Annual John's Christmas Extravaganza 12 Days of Giveaways kicks off with incredible prizes! Make sure you are following us on Facebook, X, and Instagram so you don't miss out on your chance to enter to win!







Indoor Football League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.