Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Landry Mavungu for the 2026 Season

Published on November 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Landry Mavungu for the 2026 season.

Landry Mavungu is a 6-1, 195-lbs, defensive back. He has one year of experience in the Indoor Football League. So, the 2026 season will be Mavungu's second in the IFL, but his first with the Green Bay Blizzard. From Normal, Illinois, this DB is returning to the Midwest and bringing defensive grit with him.

Before his professional career began, Mavungu spent five seasons (one cut short by COVID-19) with the University of Indianapolis. From 2019 to 2023, Mavungu appeared in 42 games, collecting 112 tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 25 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick. For his play, Mavungu was honored with many awards, including the 2023 GLVC Defensive Player of the Year, making him the first-ever cornerback to win the title. The defensive back was also a Cliff Harris Award Finalist (2023), All-Super Region 3 Second Team (2023), and a three-time All-GLVC First Team selection.

The Bay Area Panthers recruited Mavungu after his final collegiate season. For the 2025 IFL season, he was a rookie DB. That year, Mavungu played seven games for the great Bay Area defense, which allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the IFL (131.5). The Illinois native contributed 19 tackles, half a tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. At the end of the regular season, the Panthers held a 13-3 record before advancing to the playoffs.

In 2026, Mavungu will reunite with fellow former Bay Area Panthers defensive back Franky West Jr. The two could form a DB duo in Green Bay when Blizzard Training Camp begins. They, along with other incoming defensive backs, will play under Blizzard Head Coach / GM Corey Roberson, a defensive back before he began coaching. With Roberson at the helm, Green Bay has been top 5 in fewest points allowed three times in the last five seasons, even leading the IFL in that category twice. They will look to this again as they prepare for their season opener at home against the Vegas Knight Hawks at the Resch Center in Green Bay on March 15.

Mavungu had this message for Blizzard fans: "What's up, Blizzard Nation! Grateful and excited to join the family. Time to lock in and get to work!"







