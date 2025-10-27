Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Jonathan Ross for the 2026 Season

Published on October 27, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive lineman Jonathon Ross for the 2026 season.

Jonathan "Snake" Ross, a 6-3, 245-pound force on the defensive line, is signing with the Green Bay Blizzard. The Waldorf, Maryland, native is highly competitive and has already broken records in his young career. Ross is entering his third year in the IFL, but the 2026 season will be his first with the Blizzard.

Ross's college football career began at Bowie State. From 2019 to 2021, the defensive lineman posted 125 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks in 26 games. He found success there, racking up individual awards such as AP NCAA Division II All-America honors, Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year, Super Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year, CCA Defensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU First Team All-American, D2CCA First Team All-American, Don Hansen Div. II First Team All-American, Div. II Top 100 First Team, Tap-In Sports NCAA Div. II First Team All-American, CCA First Team All-American, CIAA All-Rookie Team (2019), CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year (2019), and All-CIAA First Team. Not only did Ross find success, but his team did as well. He and the Bulldogs were three-time CIAA Champions.

The decorated defensive lineman then transferred to the University of South Florida (USF), where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In another 20 games, Ross added 56 tackles, nine and a half tackles for loss, and four sacks to his college totals. His team found success again, ending a bowl game drought for the program with a 45-0 win over Syracuse, to claim the Boca Raton Bowl in 2023. With the win added to his resume, Ross was ready to begin his professional career.

In 2024, Ross was an IFL rookie, racking up 10.5 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one blocked field goal with three starts for the Bay Area Panthers. However, in 2025, Ross exploded onto the scene, playing 16 games and recording 70 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and five-and-a-half sacks. His 20 tackles for loss led the IFL and broke the Bay Area franchise record for tackles for loss in a season. Ross cemented his spot on the 2025 All-IFL First Team.

Soon, Ross will take his talents from one bay to another. The defensive lineman will join the Green Bay Blizzard in 2026, lining up alongside the likes of 2024 All-IFL DL Scean Mustin and 2025 IFL All-Rookie DL Allen Henry, as well as other incoming players. One season ago, the Blizzard tied for third in the IFL in sacks with 18 on the year. With the addition of Ross and other incoming d-linemen, an already impressive group gets stronger. Excitement is building in Green Bay among players and fans. Ross recently said, "I've heard nothing but great things about Green Bay and the Blizzard fan base. I'm ready to give everything I've got to this city and represent the organization with pride. Expect energy, effort, and heart every time I step on the field." Ross and the Blizz will take the field together when the team kicks off the 2026 season at home on March 15.







