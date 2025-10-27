Open Tryout Set for November 29
Published on October 27, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers News Release
GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers will hold their annual open tryout on Saturday, Nov. 29, in Glendale.
The tryout will be at Heroes National Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, not far from the Rattlers' home at Desert Diamond Arena.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $80. Players trying out must pay the fee in cash or with a money order.
