Open Tryout Set for November 29

Published on October 27, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Arizona - The Arizona Rattlers will hold their annual open tryout on Saturday, Nov. 29, in Glendale.

The tryout will be at Heroes National Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, not far from the Rattlers' home at Desert Diamond Arena.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $80. Players trying out must pay the fee in cash or with a money order.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.