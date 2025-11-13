Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, November 13, their schedule for the 2026 season. Vegas' schedule will consist of 15 total games, eight at home and seven on the road. The defending IFL National Champions will kickoff the season on the road with a rematch against the Green Bay Blizzard. The first home game at Lee's Family Forum will take place on Sunday, Apr. 12 against the Jacksonville Sharks. The full schedule is listed below.

Vegas Knight Hawks full season ticket memberships are on-sale now. Click

here to purchase.

2026 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE

Subject to change

MARCH

Sunday, March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard

Sunday, March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls

APRIL

Sunday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks * Home Opener

Saturday, April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers

Saturday, April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras

MAY

Sunday, May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers

Monday, May 18 at Pirates

Saturday, May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

JUNE

Sunday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls

Friday, June 19 at San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

JULY

Saturday, July 4 at New Mexico Chupacabras

Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers







Indoor Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.