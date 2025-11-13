Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2026 Schedule
Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, November 13, their schedule for the 2026 season. Vegas' schedule will consist of 15 total games, eight at home and seven on the road. The defending IFL National Champions will kickoff the season on the road with a rematch against the Green Bay Blizzard. The first home game at Lee's Family Forum will take place on Sunday, Apr. 12 against the Jacksonville Sharks. The full schedule is listed below.
2026 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE
Subject to change
MARCH
Sunday, March 15 at Green Bay Blizzard
Sunday, March 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls
APRIL
Sunday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville Sharks * Home Opener
Saturday, April 18 at San Antonio Gunslingers
Saturday, April 25 vs. New Mexico Chupacabras
MAY
Sunday, May 3 vs. Arizona Rattlers
Monday, May 18 at Pirates
Saturday, May 30 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers
JUNE
Sunday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, June 13 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls
Friday, June 19 at San Diego Strike Force
Saturday, June 27 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers
JULY
Saturday, July 4 at New Mexico Chupacabras
Sunday, July 12 vs. San Diego Strike Force
Saturday, July 25 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
