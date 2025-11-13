Tucson Sugar Skulls Announce 2026 Home Game Schedule

Published on November 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls have unveiled their 2026 season home game schedule, marking the start of their most exciting era yet - new ownership and coaching staff, a bold new look, and an elevated fan experience designed to take the Indoor Football League (IFL) experience to the next level.

The 2026 season will kick off with high-energy action as the Sugar Skulls face the reigning IFL champions, the Las Vegas Night Hawks, led by former U of A starting quarterback Jayden de Laura, in a March 29 home opener.

Continuing through the season, home games at the Tucson Arena will include matches against:

San Diego Strike Force on April 11

The New Mexico Chupacabras, Albuquerque's new team, formerly the Duke City Gladiators, on April 19 and June 7

San Antonio Gunslingers on May 2

The new IFL team, the Pirates, on May 30

Arizona Rattlers on June 20

Northern Arizona Wranglers on July 19

The team will soon debut new deep red alternate uniforms, helmet designs and official game footballs inspired by the Día de los Muertos celebration and the new Sugar Skulls' entrepreneurial ownership.

The Sugar Skulls was recently acquired by a group of Tucson investors headed by businessman Edmund Marquez and long-time sports booster and attorney Ali Farhang.

"The 2026 season represents a fresh chapter and new fan experience for the Sugar Skulls," said Edmund Marquez, the franchise's new president and a majority owner of the team. "We're focused on creating an NFL-quality front office, championship-level players and coaches, and redefining the game day experience for fans."

Leading the charge for the upcoming season is Head Coach Rayshaun Kizer, with a reputation as a defensive mastermind. Kizer is stepping into the top role after serving two years as the team's Defensive Coordinator. He'll be joined by James Fuller as Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Anthony Parker as Defensive Line Coach and Al Alexander as Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, rounding out a dynamic new coaching team ready to compete at the highest level.

"We are building something special here in Tucson for next season with our new local ownership group, championship roster and experienced coaching staff," said Head Coach Rayshaun Kizer. "Our goal is to compete, win games and bring a championship to Tucson. We are looking forward to selling out the boneyard next season."

Season tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now, with opportunities for discounted group ticket sales. Visit the team's Ticket Central to learn more.







