Skulls Add to the Coaching Staff with James Fuller and Anthony Parker

Published on October 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson Sugar Skulls are proud to announce James Fuller as Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach, Anthony Parker.

James Fuller is a native of Tacoma, Washington. He played college football at Walla Walla Community College and Portland State University. Fuller was drafted to the San Diego Chargers in 1992 and played for New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and won a World Bowl Championship with the World League's Scottish Claymores.

Fuller has 27 years of indoor football coaching experience as a Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Defensive Coordinator. He has coached for numerous teams including but not limited to Philadelphia Soul, Dallas Desperados, Maine Mammoths, Richmond Raiders, Jacksonville Sharks and Carolina Cobras.

Fuller's accolades include a two-time PIFL Coach of the Year, 2019 NAL Defensive Coach of the Year, 2022 NAL Offensive Coach of the Year and 2023 NAL Head Coach of the Year.

"I'm excited to take on the role of Offensive Coordinator and to work with Coach Kizer and ownership. I'm looking forward to bringing a championship to Tucson!"

Anthony Parker comes to Tucson with years of indoor experience as player and a coach. Coach Parker played a number of years in the NIFL (National Indoor Football League) for the Tri-City Diesel, LaCrosse NightTrain, Oklahoma Crude, and Wyoming Calvary.

After his playing days, Coach Parker decided to get into coaching. Coach Parker has been involved with coaching the indoor game over the past 12 years. He has playoff and championship game experience with both the San Diego StrikeForce and Massachusetts Pirates.

Coach Parker coaches Defensive Line, Linebackers and Special Teams and has helped produce several All-IFL selections over the years on both the DL/LB's and Special Teams.

When asked about coming to Tucson and coaching with the SugarSkulls Coach Parker says

"I am EXTREMELY grateful for this opportunity. The city and fan base here are amazing and I can't wait to get started. I have been wanting to work with Coach Kizer for quite some time now. The opportunity came up and I jump at the chance. Coach Kizer is a brilliant mind in indoor football. He is amazing man, coach, and leader. I hope to be able to learn from he and this staff and assist in bringing a championship here to Tucson".







