Harvey Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed wide receiver Raheem Harvey to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Veteran wide receiver Raheem Harvey (6-2, 205, Lewis-Clark Valley) is returning to the Iowa Barnstormers. Harvey first joined the Barnstormers in May of 2018, appearing in three regular season games and contributing to the team's United Conference and United Bowl Championship victories. Harvey returned to the Barnstormers in 2019 before spending time with the Quad City Steamwheelers, Bismarck Bucks, and Green Bay Blizzard. In 2025, Harvey put his goggles back on, appearing in 10 games with the Barnstormers, collecting 39 receptions for six touchdowns.

Collegiately, Harvey played at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas for two seasons before transferring to Lewis-Clark Valley in 2017. In one season with the Loggers, Harvey collected 48 receptions, 10 touchdowns, and two 2-point conversions.

"Raheem is a veteran wide receiver who fits perfectly into our offensive system," said Head Coach Coles. "He is eager to get back in the fold for 2026 and get to work."

Harvey will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

