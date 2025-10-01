TJ Davis Signs with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers

TJ Davis has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.

Davis, the Green Bay Blizzard athlete, put together highlight after highlight during the 2025 IFL season. He joined the Blizzard after a stellar collegiate career with the University of Nebraska Kearney.

Before joining the Blizzard, Davis was a UNK Loper. There, he primarily played quarterback, but did fill in with some other roles on both sides of the ball. As a Loper, Davis was awarded MIAA Offensive Player of the Year twice (2021 and 2022), and he is one of the only players in program history to have three 1,000-yard seasons.

In 2025, Davis signed with the Green Bay Blizzard and was listed as an athlete because of his role as receiver, return man, and quarterback. He registered 1,304 all-purpose yards, a total that ranks fifth among all players in the IFL in 2025. The all-purpose player also pulled in 70 receptions (fourth in the IFL) for 904 yards (third in the IFL) and 26 touchdowns (third in the IFL); he rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. As a return man, Davis gained another 355 yards on 21 attempts. And although he did not play much quarterback during the 2025 IFL season, Davis did take some snaps at the position and tacked on another touchdown via pass. Davis was selected as an IFL All-Rookie Team WR and an All-IFL Second Team WR. Additionally, the high-powered offense of the Green Bay Blizzard ranked first in points per game and yards per game.

On the night of September 30, 2025, Davis officially signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It is a future contract, which starts in 2026. The Blue Bombers currently hold a record of 8-7 in the CFL's West Division with four weeks remaining before the CFL playoffs begin. So, the All-IFL receiver will have the chance to learn from the team before joining them ahead of the 2026 season.







