2026 Free Agency - September Recap

Published on October 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Moline, IL - September 2025 - The Quad City Steamwheelers continued to strengthen their roster throughout September, bringing back key leaders, adding proven playmakers, and securing rising talent as they prepare for the 2026 Indoor Football League season.

Daquan Neal - Quarterback - Elizabeth City State (6'2, 215)

The Steamwheelers re-signed quarterback Daquan Neal, one of the most productive players in the IFL. In 2025, Neal threw for 2,154 yards and 47 touchdowns with just nine interceptions, while also rushing for 725 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ranked 2nd in passing efficiency, 4th in passing touchdowns, and 7th in rushing touchdowns, proving to be one of the league's most versatile quarterbacks. Neal, a former IFL MVP, returns to lead the Quad City offense into 2026.

Darreon Jackson - Defensive Back - Arkansas State (5'11, 215)

Darreon Jackson returns to Quad City after playing three seasons with the team from 2022-2024, where he compiled 216 tackles, 13 interceptions, 40 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 44 games. In 2023, he earned All-IFL First Team honors after an eight-interception season. After sitting out the 2025 campaign, Jackson rejoins the Wheelers' secondary as a proven playmaker and veteran presence.

Malik Duncan - Defensive Back - Saint Francis University (5'9, 230)

Known for his physical style and ability to defend the run, Duncan has played in 64 career games with the Steamwheelers, totaling 172 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Throughout his career, Malik has made pivotal plays in big game. A veteran leader and enforcer in the secondary, Duncan has continued to be a cornerstone of the defense.

Jordan Vesey - Wide Receiver - Augustana College (6'1, 190)

Rock Island native Jordan Vesey enters his third season with the Steamwheelers after emerging as one of the team's top receiving threats. Over his first two years, Vesey has recorded 66 receptions for 981 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a breakout sophomore season with 46 catches for 701 yards and 16 touchdowns. The former Augustana standout brings local ties and chemistry with quarterback DaQuan Neal.

Joe Krall - Offensive Lineman - Monmouth College (6'4, 305)

Veteran lineman Joe Krall returns as a multi-year Steamwheelers captain and one of the league's top offensive linemen. In 2025, Krall started all 18 games, helping Quad City's offensive line allow only 11 sacks (4th fewest in the league). The line also paved the way for the Wheelers to average 92.8 rushing yards per game (5th in the IFL), 6.1 yards per play (tied for 2nd), and a league-best 4.8 yards per carry. Krall earned All-IFL First Team honors in 2025 after previously being named to the 2022 IFL All-Rookie Team.

Anthony Evelyn - Wide Receiver - Lane College (5'9, 155)

The Wheelers added speed and versatility with Anthony Evelyn, a wide receiver and return specialist from Lane College. Evelyn recorded 118 receptions for 1,620 yards and 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career, averaging more than 70 yards per game. On special teams, he totaled 1,326 kick return yards with two touchdowns and 170 punt return yards with one touchdown, highlighted by a 92-yard kickoff return and an 82-yard punt return. Evelyn provides an explosive option on both offense and special teams.

With the return of veteran leaders and the addition of new playmakers, the Steamwheelers enter the 2026 season with a balanced roster built on experience, production, and depth. September's signings highlight the team's commitment to stability on offense, toughness on defense, and explosiveness on special teams. As preparations continue, Quad City looks poised to once again contend at the top of the IFL.

