Freight Re-Sign Defensive Back Marcus Gray

Published on October 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS- The Freight have announced on Monday that they have re-signed defensive back Marcus Gray for the upcoming 2026 season.

Gray is joining the team from the NAL league where he played on the Omaha Beef. He played 8 games, had 44 tackles, and 27 assisted tackles.

Before that he played at ISU where in 2015 he played in all 11 games, started in 8, had 71 total tackles with 41 being solo. Had 5.5 sacks for a loss of 18 yards.

Last season with the Freight, he had six total tackles and one interception through the three games he played for Fishers.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.