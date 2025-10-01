Barnstormers Host Closet Clean Out
Published on October 1, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are hosting a Closet Clean Out giving fans the opportunity to score great deals on team and staff-issued apparel.
The Sale will take place on DASH Auctions. Fans can opt to pick up their purchase or have it shipped to them.
Sale will run from October 1 - October 15. All sales are final. No refunds, returns, or exchanges.
Indoor Football League Stories from October 1, 2025
- Freight Re-Sign Defensive Back Marcus Gray - Fishers Freight
- Barnstormers Ink Quarterback - Iowa Barnstormers
- Barnstormers Host Closet Clean Out - Iowa Barnstormers
- 2026 Free Agency - September Recap - Quad City Steamwheelers
- TJ Davis Signs with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Green Bay Blizzard
- Skulls Add to the Coaching Staff with James Fuller and Anthony Parker - Tucson Sugar Skulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.