Barnstormers Host Closet Clean Out

October 1, 2025

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are hosting a Closet Clean Out giving fans the opportunity to score great deals on team and staff-issued apparel.

The Sale will take place on DASH Auctions. Fans can opt to pick up their purchase or have it shipped to them.

Sale will run from October 1 - October 15. All sales are final. No refunds, returns, or exchanges.







