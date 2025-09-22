Barnstormers Name Jack Traxtle as Offensive Assistant

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have named Jack Traxtle as Offensive Assistant for the 2026 season, General Manager Juli Pettit and Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Traxtle returns to the Barnstormers for his second season on the coaching staff, having served as Offensive Line Coach in 2025. New to the indoor game last season, Coach Traxtle was able to learn a lot about the differences from the outdoor game while growing as a professional in the industry. Through a tumultuous season, Coach Traxtle remained a guiding force for the team always providing a positive outlook.

"I'm excited to return to the Barnstormers and be part of a tradition that means so much to this community. The 2026 season is a fresh start with a new staff and group of players," said Coach Traxtle. "I'm looking forward to building strong relationships and competing every day. My biggest takeaway from the 2025 season was the importance of staying focused and disciplined no matter the situation, that's something I'll carry into this new year both in how I coach and how I challenge our team. My goal is to help us grow on and off the field, stay true to the values of hard work and accountability, and put ourselves in the best position to succeed."

Coach Traxtle joins the Iowa Barnstormers coaching room with Head Coach Andre Coles effective immediately.

"Coach Traxtle brings not only an understanding of Des Moines and the surrounding areas but he's also coached football offensively and defensively and has a wealth of knowledge," said Head Coach Coles. "He is willing to help wherever he is needed and you need a guy like that on your staff. He will fit in seamlessly because he is already making the effort to learn our systems and schemes. He's been dialed in since the minute we began building the 2026 team."

As the Iowa Barnstormers continue to finalize the coaching staff, they also begin to build the team's roster for the 2026 season. Additional announcements will continue over the next few weeks.

