Fishers Freight to Host Open Tryouts

Published on September 22, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







The Fishers Freight have announced open tryouts for aspiring athletes looking to showcase their skills and compete for an opportunity to join the team for the upcoming season.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hamilton Southeastern High School

12499 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037

Cost: $75 (Pre-Registration) | $85 (Day of Event)

This is your chance to get on the field, show off your talent, and compete for a potential roster spot with the Fishers Freight.







